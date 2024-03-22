HB24-1007

Summary

The bill prohibits local governments from enacting or enforcing residential occupancy limits based on familial relationship while allowing local governments to implement residential occupancy limits based on demonstrated health and safety standards such as international building code standards, fire code regulations, or Colorado department of public health and environment wastewater and water quality standards.

Legislative Updates

2024-02-12 / Engrossed

Introduced In Senate - Assigned to Local Government & Housing

House Third Reading Passed - No Amendments

House Third Reading Laid Over to 02/09/2024 - No Amendments

House Third Reading Laid Over Daily - No Amendments

House Second Reading Special Order - Passed with Amendments - Committee

