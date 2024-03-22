United States:
Prohibit Residential Occupancy Limits
22 March 2024
Davis Graham & Stubbs
HB24-1007
Summary
The bill prohibits local governments from enacting or enforcing
residential occupancy limits based on familial relationship while
allowing local governments to implement residential occupancy
limits based on demonstrated health and safety standards such as
international building code standards, fire code regulations, or
Colorado department of public health and environment wastewater and
water quality standards.
Legislative Updates
- 2024-02-12 / Engrossed
Introduced In Senate - Assigned to Local Government &
Housing
- 2024-02-09
House Third Reading Passed - No Amendments
- 2024-02-06
House Third Reading Laid Over to 02/09/2024 - No Amendments
- 2024-02-05
House Third Reading Laid Over Daily - No Amendments
- 2024-02-02
House Second Reading Special Order - Passed with Amendments -
Committee
