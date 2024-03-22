HB24-1078

Summary

The bill establishes licensure requirements for business entities that perform community association management (CAM) for common interest communities. The bill makes it unlawful on or after July 1, 2025 for a business to perform community association management duties without a license. The real estate division of DORA will administer the regulatory program for CAMs. To obtain a license, the business entity must demonstrate compliance with certain insurance requirements, designate an individual as the controlling manager responsible for the CAM activities; pay a fee; and obtain criminal history record checks for the controlling manager. DORA will also establish education requirements for controlling managers and employees of the licensed entity who perform CAM on behalf of the entity. The bill also sets forth various grounds for disciplining a licensed entity.

Legislative Updates [Hearing: March 7 in Room 0112] 2024-03-07 / Introduced

House Committee on Finance Refer Unamended to Appropriations

House Committee on Finance Refer Unamended to Appropriations 2024-02-14 / Introduced

House Committee on Transportation, Housing & Local Government Refer Amended to Finance

House Committee on Transportation, Housing & Local Government Refer Amended to Finance 2024-01-10 / Introduced

Introduced In House - Assigned to Transportation, Housing & Local Government

