Summary

SB24-021



Under current law, certain small communities are exempt from various requirements of the Colorado Common Interest Ownership Act (CCIOA), which governs the conduct of homeowners' associations. SB24-021 would consolidate and amend the current exemptions, to state that a cooperative or planned community may avail itself of the exemption if: (1) a cooperative or planned community was created on or after July 1, 1992, and it either (i) contains only units restricted to nonresidential use or (ii) contains no more than 20 units and is not subject to any development rights; or (ii) a planned community provides in its declaration that the annual average common expense liability of each unit restricted to residential purposes must not exceed $400, as adjusted annually since July 1, 1999, for changes in the Consumer Price Index. A cooperative or planned community that is eligible for the exemption may elect instead to be subject to CCIOA by adopting an amendment to its declaration evidencing such election.

Legislative Updates

[Hearing: March 19 at 1:30 PM in Room LSB-A]

2024-02-08/Engrossed

Introduced In House - Assigned to Transportation, Housing & Local Government

Introduced In House - Assigned to Transportation, Housing & Local Government 2024-02-05

Senate Third Reading Passed - No Amendments

Senate Third Reading Passed - No Amendments 2024-02-02

Senate Second Reading Passed with Amendments - Committee

Senate Second Reading Passed with Amendments - Committee 2024-01-30

Senate Committee on Local Government & Housing Refer Amended - Consent Calendar to Senate Committee of the Whole

Senate Committee on Local Government & Housing Refer Amended - Consent Calendar to Senate Committee of the Whole 2024-01-10

Introduced In Senate - Assigned to Local Government & Housing

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.