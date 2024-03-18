The Council of the District of Columbia's Committee on Transportation and the Environment will hold apublic hearingon March 18, 2024, regarding the Tree Preservation Enhancement Act of 2023 (Bill B25-0472).
The bill, introduced by Chair Phil Mendelson, proposes changes to the law governing the removal of Special Trees and Heritage Trees, including:
- increasing the number of trees that qualify as Special Trees by reducing the minimum circumference for a Special Tree from 44 inches to 25 inches
- increasing the fee for the removal of a Special Tree from $55 per inch of tree circumference to $100 per inch of tree circumference, when the applicant is not receiving the homestead deduction for the subject property
- allowing for the issuance of a permit for the removal of a Heritage Tree where an applicant makes a payment into the Tree Fund in the amount of either 1) $350 per inch of tree circumference or 2) $250 per inch of tree circumference if the applicant enters into a perpetual conservation easement for an area that is equal to three times the diameter of the Heritage Tree
- increasing the fine from $300 per inch of tree circumference to $500 per inch of tree circumference of the Heritage Tree in question for a violation of the law or failure to comply with the conditions in the tree removal permit
