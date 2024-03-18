ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Council of the District of Columbia's Committee on Transportation and the Environment will hold apublic hearingon March 18, 2024, regarding the Tree Preservation Enhancement Act of 2023 (Bill B25-0472).

The bill, introduced by Chair Phil Mendelson, proposes changes to the law governing the removal of Special Trees and Heritage Trees, including:

increasing the number of trees that qualify as Special Trees by reducing the minimum circumference for a Special Tree from 44 inches to 25 inches

increasing the fee for the removal of a Special Tree from $55 per inch of tree circumference to $100 per inch of tree circumference, when the applicant is not receiving the homestead deduction for the subject property

allowing for the issuance of a permit for the removal of a Heritage Tree where an applicant makes a payment into the Tree Fund in the amount of either 1) $350 per inch of tree circumference or 2) $250 per inch of tree circumference if the applicant enters into a perpetual conservation easement for an area that is equal to three times the diameter of the Heritage Tree

increasing the fine from $300 per inch of tree circumference to $500 per inch of tree circumference of the Heritage Tree in question for a violation of the law or failure to comply with the conditions in the tree removal permit

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.