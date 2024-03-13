ARTICLE

Podcast Host Paul Musser speaks with Jamie Cote, a Vice President at Hilco Real Estate, where he uses both conventional and accelerated structured sales as well as auctions to aid clients in achieving their business goals. Jamie has more than 20 years and $1.5 billion of real estate sales expertise, consisting of nearly every asset class on a national basis. In their conversation, Paul and Jamie discuss the general state of distress in real estate, including what's happening with office space in urban and suburban areas in an era of remote or hybrid work and increased interest rates. Jamie also shares tips for buyers and sellers, and the two discuss where there are increased areas of distress and what's coming back post-pandemic. They close the episode with tips on how industry events can strengthen career development, especially when one plays the bass.

