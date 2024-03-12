Bush Nielsen was recently featured in the FNF Unplugged podcast episode, "Title & Escrow 101: A Refresher Course in Settlement Services with Bush Nielsen." The podcast delivers conversations with professionals across the country that explores business topics, empowering personal growth in real estate, financial services and the title insurance industry.

Bush is a shareholder in Reinhart's Litigation and Real Estate practices. He serves as a consultant and expert witness on title insurance, wire transfer fraud, escrows, closings and the title to real estate. He has been engaged in matters involving property in every region of the country.

