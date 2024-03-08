self

As the trend of working from home solidifies and the number of office vacancies continues to rise, many office building owners are looking for alternative uses for their properties. While converting those buildings to residential spaces could reinvigorate central business districts and help ease the housing crunch, there's no straight line to success.

In this episode, Neil Weisbard, a partner at Seyfarth focused on zoning and land use, joins Eric Greenberg and James O'Brien to discuss a few key obstacles, potential workarounds, and where affordable housing requirements come into play.

The Property Line" is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

