K&L Gates fosters an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to combine the expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode, hosts Alex Kaplan and Heather Horowitz speak with guest Andrew Son, President of District Wharf Properties. The Wharf is one of the largest and most successful real estate projects developed in Washington, D.C., over the last several decades. In this episode, Andrew discusses The Wharf's unique features, symbiotic relationships among property uses, and practical navigation through the COVID-19 pandemic and challenging markets.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.