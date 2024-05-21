K&L Gates fosters an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to combine the expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions.
In this episode, hosts Alex Kaplan and Heather Horowitz speak
with guest Andrew Son, President of District Wharf Properties. The
Wharf is one of the largest and most successful real estate
projects developed in Washington, D.C., over the last several
decades. In this episode, Andrew discusses The Wharf's unique
features, symbiotic relationships among property uses, and
practical navigation through the COVID-19 pandemic and challenging
markets.
Lay Of The Land: Successful Real Estate Projects: Creating A Community At The Wharf In Southwest Washington, D.C. (Podcast)
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
