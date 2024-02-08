ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Join us in Riverside, CA on February 7th as we provide an overview of the eminent domain process, along with best practices for right-of-way acquisition, during the International Right of Way Association (IRWA) Chapter 57 Membership Luncheon. We'll cover everything from identifying project alternatives to ultimately acquiring specific property.

We will provide an overview of the entire process and illustrate how all of the individual components work together. In particular, we'll discuss how to effectively navigate the precondemnation process to position for the possibility of condemnation and provide insight into precondemnation best practices to avoid pitfalls in future condemnation litigation. We hope to see you there!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.