ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With consumers willing to spend, and available space in short supply due to a lack of construction starts, retail continues to provide investors with exciting opportunities in an otherwise-bearish commercial real estate market.

Originally published in the the Boston Business Journal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.