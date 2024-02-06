self

The development and construction of a new real estate project can be a long and winding road, with many traps for the unwary along the way. Having an experienced real estate attorney to quarterback the process from site selection through to completion and delivery can help owners and developers save time and money and avoid headaches.

In this episode, Jami Balint and Catherine Burns, co-chairs of Seyfarth's Real Estate Development practice group, join hosts James O'Brien and Eric Greenberg to discuss letters of intent, feasibility considerations, zoning and permitting, and how to efficiently manage the real estate development process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.