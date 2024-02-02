Pryor Cashman represented the seller of a three-floor residence in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood for $18.75 million.

The residence is a 5,500 square-foot penthouse apartment with an additional 2,200 square-foot outdoor space that includes a 21 ft. pool and kitchen/grill, along with access to a basement wine cellar.

The seller was represented by Pryor Cashman Real Estate Partner Ronald Kremnitzer and Counsel Barry Landsman.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.