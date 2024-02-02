United States:
Pryor Cashman Client Sells Tribeca Residence For $18.75 Million
02 February 2024
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman represented the seller of a three-floor residence
in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood for $18.75 million.
The residence is a 5,500 square-foot penthouse apartment with an
additional 2,200 square-foot outdoor space that includes a 21 ft.
pool and kitchen/grill, along with access to a basement wine
cellar.
The seller was represented by Pryor Cashman Real Estate Partner
Ronald Kremnitzer and Counsel Barry Landsman.
