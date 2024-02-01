Pryor Cashman represented an Upper Manhattan co-op in a cell-tower lease buyout transaction with Crown Castle LLC.

The deal will provide the co-op with a significant amount of income to augment its reserve fund.

The co-op was represented in the deal by Pryor Cashman Real Estate Partners Ronald Kremnitzer and Samson Bechhofer.

