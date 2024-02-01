United States:
Pryor Cashman Client Sells Rooftop Cell-Tower Rights For Manhattan Co-Op
01 February 2024
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman represented an Upper Manhattan co-op in a
cell-tower lease buyout transaction with Crown Castle LLC.
The deal will provide the co-op with a significant amount of
income to augment its reserve fund.
The co-op was represented in the deal by Pryor Cashman Real
Estate Partners Ronald Kremnitzer and Samson Bechhofer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
