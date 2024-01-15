Taft attorney Norman Newman authored the article "Representations and Warranties in Real Estate Sales Contracts" in the January/February 2024 issue of ABA Probate & Property Magazine. The article covers how representations and warranties, incorporated with indemnification against loss or liability, are often used to allocate and divert financial risk in asset purchase agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate transactions.

To read the full article, click here (subscription required).

Newman has represented both local and national developers for all types of real estate development projects, including shopping centers, industrial parks, office buildings, apartment projects and residential subdivisions, and in all phases of such projects, including land acquisition, zoning, leasing, environmental compliance, financing, and construction. He is a Fellow of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers.

