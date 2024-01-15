Just in time! I am pleased to share our latest article, "Important Issues in Purchasing and Resolving Distressed Real Estate Debt (2023 Update)", which is the leading piece in the Winter 2023 issue of The Real Estate Finance Journal. We hope this is a helpful primer for everyone who is experiencing this part of the CRE cycle for the first time, a useful refresher for everyone who has gone through it in the past, and a meaningful resource for all in the coming year. As I've said before, there is much to consider, but we can help with an organized and efficient approach, for everything from assisting borrowers in loan workouts to advising investors in acquiring and realizing upon non-performing loans.

{ This article explores some of the important issues involved in underwriting, acquiring, working out, enforcing remedies and liquidating distressed real estate debt, with discussion that is generally applicable to properties located anywhere within the United States, and a focus on the relevant legal frameworks for properties located within the states of California and New York. https://www.mintz.com/sites/default/files/media/documents/2024-01-08/Important_Issues_Purchasing_Resolving_Distressed_Real_Estate_Debt.pdf

