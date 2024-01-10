The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors adopted guidelines to control new data center developments on Dec. 14, 2023. The policy is the product of collaboration between the county's planning staff and a committee that met in fall 2023.

The policy addresses project siting, design, utilities and public engagement. It outlines limiting data centers to areas zoned as business parks or industrial districts and deters data center applicants from trying to rezone land or change the county's existing plan to accommodate them.

For additional details, read the full text of the approved guidelines.

