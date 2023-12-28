self

Artificial intelligence and large language models have had an impact on many industries during the past year, including commercial real estate. Despite lingering concerns about data confidentiality and AI hallucinations, among other things, this new technology has showcased remarkable potential to streamline transactions when used with proper oversight. As real estate professionals and their attorneys navigate the evolving AI landscape, collaboration, experimentation, and creativity will be pivotal to harnessing the full spectrum of benefits.

In this episode, Tamaron Houston, partner in Seyfarth's Real Estate department, and Byong Kim, senior director of Technology Innovations at Seyfarth, join Eric Greenberg and James O'Brien to share tales from the front lines of AI's use in client service, including its current role in real estate law and potential to further transform the delivery of services as related technologies develop at a rapid pace.

