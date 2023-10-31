Goodwin, KPMG, and IQ-EQ collaborated to develop "State of Play," our new report on market sentiment among private equity real estate practitioners in APAC. It is based on interviews with senior executives at leading firms that are active in the region. Have a look to get their views on the latest trends, with chapters focused on the following areas:
- APAC's Place in the Global Real Estate Market
- Capital Sources for APAC Real Estate Funds
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Korea
- Singapore
- Emerging Markets of Southeast Asia
- Private Credit
- Secondaries
- ESG
- Technology and Artificial Intelligence
- Hiring and Staff Retention
