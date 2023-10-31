Goodwin, KPMG, and IQ-EQ collaborated to develop "State of Play," our new report on market sentiment among private equity real estate practitioners in APAC. It is based on interviews with senior executives at leading firms that are active in the region. Have a look to get their views on the latest trends, with chapters focused on the following areas:

APAC's Place in the Global Real Estate Market

Capital Sources for APAC Real Estate Funds

Japan

China

India

Australia

Korea

Singapore

Emerging Markets of Southeast Asia

Private Credit

Secondaries

ESG

Technology and Artificial Intelligence

Hiring and Staff Retention

