At the Pennsylvania Association of Housing & Redevelopment Agencies (PAHRA) Annual Conference 2023, Buchanan's Michelle Yarbrough Korb and Nathan D. Clark delivered a presentation titled "Seize the Opportunity: Conversion of Unused Real Estate." The presentation highlighted the potential of excess real estate holdings, such as vacant office space, shuttered hotels, housing owned by higher education institutions, or real estate owned by religious organizations. They discussed leveraging unique partnerships to create affordable housing or other usable spaces.

Conference attendees can download the presentation slides, which offer valuable insights on:

Opportunities for conversion

Obstacles to conversion

Funding tools, and

Case studies

