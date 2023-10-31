On Oct. 26, 2023, Arlington County released the final version of Plan Langston Boulevard (PLB) and scheduled public hearings for potential adoption in November. The final plan, which incorporates a few changes to certain land use recommendations since the previous draft, represents the culmination of a nearly five years of planning effort by Arlington County.

The Arlington County Planning Commission will consider PLB on Nov. 1. The Arlington County Board will vote on whether to approve PLB on Nov. 11. If adopted, PLB will guide redevelopment in the Langston Boulevard corridor for the next several decades. The Arlington County Board likely will implement follow-up zoning and planning changes to PLB in 2024.

For background on this plan, see previous McGuireWoods legal alerts:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.