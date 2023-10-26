Lay of the Land
In this episode of Lay of the Land, our hosts speak with housing, economic development, policy, and land use professional Andrew Trueblood. Focusing on trends in office and residential real estate markets in Washington, D.C., this discussion explores unique challenges and opportunities of the local office market, influences of the substantial federal government presence, and municipal government efforts to attract capital to the District while serving the needs of regional businesses and residents.
Our hosts and guest provide additional insight into District collaborations with investors, the federal government, and surrounding jurisdictions creating the conditions necessary for the development of world-class mixed-use projects and development areas.
