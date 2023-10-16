On Wednesday, Oct. 11, City Council Member Julie Won and officials of the Adams administration announced the launch of two planning studies for portions of Western Queens.
The first neighborhood study, dubbed "One Long Island City," will examine ways to create new housing, economic growth, transit connectivity, open space and infrastructure improvements and to reduce exposure to climate risk. The study area extends along the East River, from Gantry Plaza State Park at the southwest to the Queensbridge Houses to the north, and to Court Square and 23rd Street to the east.
This study will be led by the Department of City Planning and will involve extensive community outreach. Officials expect to complete the study by June 2024 and to produce a rezoning proposal that the City Council could adopt by the end of 2025.
Council Member Won also announced a second neighborhood study, known as "Heart of District 26," that will look at stretches of Northern Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue in Astoria, Sunnyside and Woodside. The study will be funded by City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and led by the nonprofit organization Hester Street. The aims of the study are relatively broad and, as of now, do not specifically include a rezoning.
