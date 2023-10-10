As described in more detail in McGuireWoods' June 20, 2023, alert, Fairfax County, Virginia, continues to propose major changes to its sign approval process that will add another public hearing and impose new requirements for properties seeking additional signage. The full list of changes can be viewed at the Signs Part II website.
Public hearings for the Signs Part II Ordinance Amendment have been scheduled for the Planning Commission on Oct. 25, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. and the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 21, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.
