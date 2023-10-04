United States:
Alexandria, Virginia, Releases Draft Language For Zoning For Housing Amendments
04 October 2023
McGuireWoods LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On Oct. 3, 2023, the city of Alexandria released its draft Zoning for Housing-related amendments for
community review.
The amendments include zoning text changes, along with revisions
to the city's Master Plan and its 2020-2021 Housing Policy
Update. Presently, the city expects to consider the Zoning for
Housing amendments at a specially scheduled meeting of the Planning
Commission on Nov. 1, 2023, and City Council's Nov. 18 public
hearing.
More information on the Zoning for Housing process is available
on the city's dedicated
page.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States
Types Of Guarantees In Commercial Leases
Holland & Knight
Many commercial landlords require that a guarantor secure the obligations and liabilities of a tenant as a prerequisite for entering into a lease. A lease guaranty is a contract between an individual or entity...
Real Estate Trends In The Senior Housing Sector
McGuireWoods LLP
Many communities have witnessed a dramatic increase in their older populations, and this trend is projected to continue in the coming years. In recognition of this trend, municipalities...