On Oct. 3, 2023, the city of Alexandria released its draft Zoning for Housing-related amendments for community review.

The amendments include zoning text changes, along with revisions to the city's Master Plan and its 2020-2021 Housing Policy Update. Presently, the city expects to consider the Zoning for Housing amendments at a specially scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission on Nov. 1, 2023, and City Council's Nov. 18 public hearing.

More information on the Zoning for Housing process is available on the city's dedicated page.

