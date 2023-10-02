Arlington County released an updated draft Langston Boulevard Area Plan (Plan Langston Boulevard) on Sept. 28, 2023.

Plan Langston Boulevard envisions the long-term redevelopment of Langston Boulevard into a mixed-use corridor with sustainability, environmental resilience and equity as the foundation. The plan divides the Langston Boulevard corridor into five district "neighborhood areas" with specific land use recommendations tailored to those areas.

The updated version of Plan Langston Boulevard refines the land use, height and density recommendations that were included in the draft released in June 2023, based on feedback from the community and the Arlington County Board. The Arlington County Planning Commission will review the plan on Oct. 2, and the Arlington County Board will review it on Oct. 14 as a request to advertise. The Arlington County Board could approve Plan Langston Boulevard by the end of 2023.

