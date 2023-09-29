Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of our clients.

Recent transacons include:

Represented the lenders in a $408 million CMBS financing in connecon with the acquision by an affiliate of KKR & Co. of HQ @ First, a three-building office complex in San Jose, California that is fully leased to Micron Technology, from Mori Trust Co.





Represented the administrave agent on approximately $233 million of mortgage and mezzanine loans in connecon with financing to reposion and reopen 9 select service hotels acquired out of bankruptcy.





Advised the lender on a mortgage loan secured by two industrial parks in San Juan, Puerto Rico.





Represented the lender in connecon with the $215 million refinancing of 1450 Broadway by a Zar Group affiliate.





Represented the agency lender under a transional line of credit financing mulfamily properes in the inial amount of $500 million, subject to increase up to $600 million, in connecon with facility modificaons, collateral addions located in Denver and Lakewood, Colorado, and addional advances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.