Welcome To Lay Of The Land (Podcast)
27 September 2023
K&L Gates
Lay of the Land
In the inaugural episode of our Lay of the Land podcast, Real
Estate practice area leaders from K&L Gates discuss the
firm's real estate capabilities, our regional practices, and
global market trends.
