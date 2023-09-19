Pryor Cashman Partner Todd Soloway, co-chair of the Litigation Group, chair of the Hotel + Hospitality Group and Real Estate Litigation Practice, and member of the firm's Executive Committee, has been named to Crain's New York Business 2023 Notable Leaders in Real Estate list; this is the third year in a row he has been included on the list.

In its 2023 Notable Leaders profile of Todd, Crain's notes, "With more than 30 years of experience, he is a trusted adviser to leaders in the hospitality, real estate and real estate finance industries."

The Notable Leaders in Real Estate list honors accomplished leaders in the New York real estate market, selecting professionals from residential and commercial real estate organizations, along with non-real estate firms in the industry.

Read more about Crain's New York Business 2023 Notable Leaders using the link below (subscription may be required).

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.