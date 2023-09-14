In this week's episode our host Mary Vandenack, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver and her guest, Mike Weaver, a partner at Vandenack Weaver, discuss charitable techniques that business owners should be considering when contemplating the sale of their business. Tune in to learn about basic techniques like making a gift of appreciated stock and more complex techniques such as charitable remainder trusts including CRAT's and CRUT's and charitable lead trusts. Do you know which would be best for your situation? Listen in to learn some tax saving strategies.

Originally published 11 January 2022.

