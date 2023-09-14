The Goodwin Propsci team has partnered with several well-known companies for a short video series that explores what's happening in the real estate life sciences industry.

In our latest installment, Susie Harborth, Chief Business Officer at Breakthrough Properties, joins Nicole Riley for a thought-provoking discussion. Breakthrough Properties is a life sciences real estate development company that leverages cross-sector collaboration to deliver environments that foster innovation and scientific breakthroughs.

