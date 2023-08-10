In our latest roundup, we look at AI's ability to buy and sell real estate, good news from the Labor Department for federally contracted construction workers, the continued promise of proptech, and more!
- With economic hardships for urban commercial real estate, the suburbs may be where the next opportunities lie. (Larry Goodman, Forbes)
- Being able to better meet tenant needs and alleviating the redundant, time-consuming tasks continue to drive interest in, and use of, proptech in the real estate sector. (Kerri Davis, Forbes)
- Imagine using AI to determine which real estate properties to buy and sell. A former real-estate analyst has built a tool for this exact task. (Kelsey Neubauer, Business Insider)
- Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the Labor Department has made updates to a decades-old law that could see higher wages for construction workers on federal projects. (AP)
- Those looking to unload or repurpose unused office space may be able to turn them into apartments, especially in major cities. (Erin Kenney, NPR)
- Urban real estate demand has been forever altered by the last few years, and an analysis shows how the world's major cities will fare through the end of the decade. (Jan Mischke, Olivia White, Aditya Sanghvi, Fortune)
- As temperatures soar across Texas and the United States residents in the Lone Star state are seeing their energy costs skyrocket within an 800% increase over the weekend. (Khristopher J. Brooks, CBS)
