Distressed loans are becoming increasingly relevant across all sectors for borrowers, lenders, and servicers, but is this distress a result of economic conditions, over-extended sponsors, poor management, or a combination of all of these factors?

In this episode, Richard Fischel, partner at Brighton Capital Advisors, joins Arren Goldman and James Sowka to share his perspective on loan modification trends, approaches and demands from servicers and sponsors compared to prior years, and strategies to alleviate the inherent risks involved.

