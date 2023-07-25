United States:
The Property Line: Redefining Troubled Waters - Navigating Distressed Loans In Today's Market (Podcast)
25 July 2023
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Distressed loans are becoming increasingly relevant across all
sectors for borrowers, lenders, and servicers, but is this distress
a result of economic conditions, over-extended sponsors, poor
management, or a combination of all of these factors?
In this episode, Richard Fischel, partner at Brighton Capital
Advisors, joins Arren Goldman and James Sowka to share his perspective on loan
modification trends, approaches and demands from servicers and
sponsors compared to prior years, and strategies to alleviate the
inherent risks involved.
Listen here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States
New York Real Estate Transfer Tax
KI Legal
New York State imposes a transfer tax on conveyances for both commercial and residential real property located within the state.
"Grandfathering" By Issuance Of Building Permits
Farrell Fritz, P.C.
Last month, in Cuffaro v Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of Bellport (Index # 620453/2021), the Suffolk Supreme Court reinforced the existing and binding case law that a municipality's issuance of a building permit...