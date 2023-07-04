Fairfax County has proposed major changes to its sign approval process that will add another public hearing and impose new requirements for properties seeking additional signage.

Under the current proposal, properties in planned "P-Districts" will be required to obtain special exception approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for any signage not permitted by right. Fairfax County also proposed additional use standards.

The current Fairfax County zoning ordinance allows approval of additional signage through a comprehensive sign plan, which is approved by the Planning Commission and contains flexible standards.

The new proposal does provide a path to additional signage for properties in commercial or industrial zoning districts but limits additional sign flexibility to larger properties. Changes to electronic signage, window signage, drive-through ordering signage and signage associated with a subdivision or multifamily building also are being considered.

Fairfax County anticipates public hearings and approval of the updates later this year and is accepting comments on the draft regulations until July 1, 2023. Comments may be submitted to OrdAdmin@fairfaxcounty.gov.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.