After several years of planning and community outreach, Arlington County, Virginia, released the draft Langston Boulevard Area Plan on June 23, 2023.

The draft plan provides high-level land use guidance and policies for the future of the Langston Boulevard corridor. If adopted by the Arlington County Board, the Langston Boulevard Area Plan will shape redevelopment on the corridor for the next several decades.

The Arlington County Board could adopt the Langston Boulevard Area Plan as early as the end of 2023. Arlington County will host open houses on July 12, 20 and 26, so the community can provide feedback on the draft plan.

