As work/life balance, productivity, and employee engagement have been at the forefront of labor conversations for executives, the approach to revamp the ways, times, and places work is done has become part of the growth process for many companies who are looking to expand post-pandemic. With many offices only being used occasionally, or host only a fraction of employees compared to potential office capacity, CFOs must answer the question: Are large investments in office spaces worth it anymore?

RENEW, DOWNSIZE, OR ABANDON OFFICE SPACES?

A&M Managing Director, Will Lovis, discussed how it's time for finance chiefs to look holistically at company productivity, including real estate, but with a goal of improving overall customer profitability in a recent article featured in CFO, "Should CFOs Keep Their Office Space?"

"Research is beginning to show that employees can be considerably more productive in a remote environment, but that productivity is 'lumpy,' meaning that they might have a power hour or two and then need a mental break."

Originally published 17 May 2023

