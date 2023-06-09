In our latest roundup, we look at the increasing difficulty of purchasing a home, potential international fallout from a new trade deal a renewed commitment by one American automaker to electric vehicles, and more!

It's becoming increasingly more difficult for house hunters to find homes, specifically in certain major cities. (Khristopher J. Brooks, CBS)

Due to years of overuse and a decades-long drought, Arizona has halted new housing construction of parts of metro Phoenix. (AP via NBC)

After several claims by the FTC over privacy concerns regarding its voice assistant Alexa and doorbell camera Ring, Amazon has agreed to pay over $30 million in fines. (Ayana Archie, NPR)

The Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas has reinvigorated the debate over spending public money for sports stadiums that could otherwise be used for government services. (Gabe Stern, AP via ABC)

In a legal dispute over short-term housing, Airbnb has sued the city of New York on restrictions set to take effect in July. (Catherine Thorbecke, CNN)

As China presents their answer to Boeing and Airbus, their new C919 may not be as "Made in China" as they'd have you believe. (Michelle Toh, CNN)

GM continues commitment to electric vehicles as they announce the building of two Flint, Michigan plants totaling more than $1 billion. (Tom Krisher, AP via ABC)

A new trade deal between the U.S. and Taiwan is signed as increasing tensions with China arise for both nations. (Annabelle Liang, BBC)

