Mastering Multifamily Real Estate Deal Structures: Insights from Todd Robinson and Rod Khleif

Recently, our very own co-founder, Todd Robinson, joined real estate expert Rod Khleif on the podcast, "Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Investing," for an informative episode on multifamily real estate deal structures. Together they covered the ins and outs of multifamily real estate deal structures in an episode that is sure to be a valuable resource for real estate investors.

As discussed in the podcast, investing in multifamily real estate can be attractive because it provides a potential for consistent cash flow from rental income and the ability to scale investments by acquiring additional units.

In the real estate industry, there are various ways to structure a deal, including syndications, joint ventures, partnerships, and more. In this episode, Khleif and Robinson provide valuable insights into these different deal structures and how to leverage them effectively. Together, they discuss several important topics, including 1031 Exchange Regulations, joint ventures vs. syndication, the nuances of wholesaling in multifamily, and what "non-recourse" means.

Our hosts also emphasize the importance of understanding the structure before investing in any real estate deal because it determines the level of control and potential profit. They explain syndications, which are a common way for investors to pool their resources to purchase a property and share the risk, and joint ventures, which give investors more control over the property's management.

Different partnership structures, like limited liability companies (LLCs), limited liability partnerships (LLPs), and general partnerships, offer different levels of liability protection, management control, and tax benefits. Khleif and Robinson wrap up the episode with advice on how to choose the right deal structure based on investment goals, level of involvement, risk tolerance, and tax situation.

If you want to learn more about multifamily real estate deal structures, listen to the full episode on Youtube or iTunes and consider reaching out to Mr. Robinson and the Robinson Franzman team for expert guidance and support.