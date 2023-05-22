With 2023 well underway, it is clear that inflation, interest rates, decreased valuations and geopolitical unrest, together with the uncertain future of major asset classes (particularly office and retail), will lead to a wave of distressed real estate transactions. This may result in a familiar pattern of workouts, bankruptcies and foreclosures relating to existing indebtedness.

In "Planning for the Rescue Capital Wave," written for The Real Estate Finance Journal, colleagues Andrew J. Weiner and Joshua Becker discuss the current real estate ownership and investment climate and how investors should prepare for rising inflations rates via rescue capital. They provide insight on how best to negotiate and consider complex transactions and offers evidence on how rescue capital deals are truly opportunistic investments.

