Pryor Cashman Partner Daniel Devine, a member of the Real Estate Group, has been named to the New York Real Estate Journal's list of 2023 Ones to Watch Rising Stars.

In his NYREJ spotlight profile, Dan notes that he's particularly proud of:

...several recent transactions involving distressed real estate assets. These transactions have included both debt and equity restructuring for owners and lenders, along with the acquisition of distressed debt. In workouts, it is extremely rewarding to help clients find a solution, palatable for all parties, to a problem that keeps them up at night. The client's clear relief upon completion of a difficult workout gives me immense pride, knowing that I have been able to help chart a new course for the asset and alleviate a significant stressor.

Dan also receives praise from Partner Dennis Sughrue, co-chair of the Real Estate Group, who says that Dan "is smart, tenacious, and totally dedicated to getting good results for clients. Dan genuinely loves real estate law and cares deeply about the outcome of deals he works on."

Read the full profile using the link below (subscription required).

