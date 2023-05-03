ARTICLE

In the most recent biannual report from the Real Estate Law Committee of the International Right of Way Association (IRWA), we once again collaborated with Robert Thomas and Ajay Gajaria to examine numerous cases at local, state and federal levels from June to the end of December 2022 that are of interest for professionals in the right-of-way industry.

In the report, we also take a brief look at pending and adopted legislation, while also providing updates on federal funding and projects associated with the recent Infrastructure Bill. The report also examines a similarly notable case in Canada, further demonstrating a shifting global and socio-political importance in the expansion of eminent domain law.

