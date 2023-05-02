In today's roundup, construction waxes and wanes, energy goals are set, and concerns abound for the commercial real estate market in the United States and Europe.
- A new AI-driven real estate platform, Land on Earth, will use their ChatGPT-powered HomeMatch technology to match house hunters with their ideal properties. (Business Wire)
- Following a strong show in February, new construction decreased in March, with an 8.8 percent decrease in permits. (Tim Smart, U.S. News)
- The UK's construction industry made a strong performance this winter, but strikes have offset gains, dimming hopes of economic revival. (Paul Godfrey, UPI)
- Concerns grow over health of Europe's commercial real estate market. (Karen Gilchrist, CNBC)
- Brookfield Corp., a giant among the world's public real estate companies, has defaulted on an office portfolio worth over $160 million, stoking anxieties over the health of the commercial real estate market. (Katherine Hamilton, Forbes)
- Consumer Reports lists electric vehicles that are eligible for IRA tax credit (Keith Barry, Consumer Reports)
- G7 pledges to hasten efforts to achieve zero-carbon and renewable energy goals. (Elaine Kurtenbach, ABC)
- Billionaire investor Howard Marks believes the commercial real estate industry will be hit by a wave of mortgage defaults that could damage the U.S. economy. (Zahra Tayeb, Markets Insider)
- Should the U.S. Government designate space systems as critical infrastructure? (Frank J. Cilluffo and Mark Montgomery, Space News)
- Canadian researchers pilot testing new technology that could scrub "forever chemicals" from tap water. (Allyson Chiu, Washington Post)
- Federal district judge in North Dakota blocks Waters of the United States in 24 states. (Noah Mack, Gaylord News)
