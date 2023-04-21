ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States

Landlords' Right To Restrain Tenant Transfer Rights McLane Middleton, Professional Association As business needs change, a tenant may have excess space that could be sublet to generate income to offset the lease expense. In the alternative, the sale of the business may demonstrate...

The Legal Consequences Of Downzoning Nossaman LLP "Downzoning" is when a government agency rezones a parcel of land once previously zoned for a more intense use to a more restrictive use (for example, changing the zoning designation...

Catastrophic Weather Events Lead To Unanticipated Delays, Costs In Construction HKA Events of extreme, catastrophic weather have increased across the world over the past decade, with far-reaching economic effects on construction projects that last long after skies brighten.

Obtaining A Zoning Variance In New York City Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP When it comes to zoning, one size does not always fit all. The zoning districts of the city's Zoning Resolution – within which regulations govern what and how much can be developed on a parcel of land...

When Insurance And Real Estate Issues Collide: Key Considerations For Leasing Or Purchasing Property (Podcast) Lowenstein Sandler In this episode of "Don't Take No for an Answer," Lynda A. Bennett talks to Stacey C. Tyler, counsel in Lowenstein's Real Estate practice group, about some of the key insurance coverage issues...