On today's episode our host Mary Vandenack, CEO, Founder and Managing Partner at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen, talks to Kim Kuhle, a real estate developer using Opportunity Zone Funding, and Jim Pieper, an attorney at Vandenack Weaver Truhlsen. Their discussion centers on Kim's development of Veterans Victory Housing & Small Business Centers and why she used Opportunity Zone Funding to get started. Tune in to learn how you might use QOZ's to make your dream a reality.

