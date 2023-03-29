self

In Seyfarth's 8th Annual Real Estate Market Sentiment Survey, executives across the commercial real estate sector shed light on their top concerns and investment priorities for 2023. Though many industry media outlets remain focused on high inflation rates and a potential decline in economic activity, survey respondents were cautiously optimistic about developing opportunities in the coming months.

In this episode, Ron Gart and James O'Brien join Eric Greenberg to discuss what they found to be most revealing from this year's survey and what the results indicate for the CRE industry in context of the economy's current state.

The Property Line is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

