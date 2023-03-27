United States:
The Property Line: Beyond The Bank Run – How The SVB Crisis Impacts CRE (Podcast)
27 March 2023
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Over the past week, first Silicon Valley Bank and then Signature
Bank fell victim to bank runs and were taken over by the FDIC.
These bank failures have riled financial markets both domestically
and abroad, leading to concerns that other banks may be in trouble.
How does this affect owners and occupiers of real estate?
In this episode, Bill Hanlon and David Bizar join hosts Eric Greenberg and James O'Brien to shed light on what
happened and how it all impacts the commercial real estate
industry.
