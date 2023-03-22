See how JMBM's Global Hospitality Group® can help you.

The Global Hospitality Group of Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM) is pleased to announce the completion of $172 million in C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy) financing transactions for the year 2022. This total includes over $97 million in hotels and condos, more than $58 million in multifamily, and $16 million in senior living facilities.

C-PACE is a low-cost, nonrecourse financing that creates a lien on the real property and is repaid through property taxes. It first emerged as a technique for funding energy-efficiency improvements and has developed into a widely-accepted and practical solution to financing new construction and improvements across all real estate classes.

C-PACE has remained an available and attractive option for financing new construction projects as more traditional financing has been negatively impacted by rising interest rates and the current economic environment. Led by Partner David A. Sudeck, the Group counsels lenders in these transactions and represents some of the leading names in PACE financing. Since 2020, David and his team have been involved in over $400 million in C-PACE loans.

Some notable transactions completed by members of the Global Hospitality Group in 2022 include:

Hotel Ava Location: Pasa Robles, CA Property Type: Hotel Size of C-PACE Loan: $24.6 million

Tower Bridge Gateway Location: Sacramento, CA Property Type: Hotel Size of C-PACE Loan: $21.56 million

Springhill Suites Location: Chula Vista, CA Property Type: Hotel Size of C-PACE Loan: $18 million

Ventura Multifamily Location: Ventura, CA Property Type: Multifamily Size of C-PACE Loan: $22.3 million

Temecula Senior Living Center Location: Temecula, CA Property Type: Senior Living Size of C-PACE Loan: $12.3 million



We have helped clients with more than 4,600 hospitality properties worth more than $123 billion, providing one of the most extensive virtual databases of market terms for deals and financings in the hospitality industry. For more information, visit www.HotelLawyer.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.