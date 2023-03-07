This week's round-up explores how Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding is being deployed, mass timber is on the rise as decarbonization efforts continue, and commercial real estate remains distressed.

With a flurry of high-profile projects, mass timber is gaining traction. (Jeffrey Steele, Commercial Property Executive)

Commercial real estate is experiencing high levels of distress, with multiple owners defaulting on loans across the country. (Ted Glanzer, The Real Deal)

Even with the recent downturn in cryptocurrency value, the metaverse real estate market is expected to continue to grow. (The Real Deal)

According to the CEOs of several major public construction companies, funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is finally making it to projects. (Julie Strupp, Construction Dive)

Builders are winning the housing recovery by giving buyers what they want: lower interest rates. (James Briggs, Axios)

Building more walkable urban areas are projected to increase tax revenue for cities while easing the affordability crisis. (Lisa Chamberlain, World Economic Forum)

