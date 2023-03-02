Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients:

Represented the lender in a $425,000,000 mortgage loan secured by a 42-property portfolio of triple-net leased properties located in eight states.

Represented investors in a Manhattan luxury condominium development in connection with the settlement of foreclosure litigation.

Represented the lenders in a $380 million securitized financing secured by a life science lab and office building in San Francisco − certified in alignment with the Green Bond Principles 2021 framework.

Represented the lender in the $82,448,000 financing of a multifamily property located in Las Vegas under a $200 million revolving credit facility.

Represented the administrative agent and lender on a $71 million construction loan in connection with the development of student housing in Syracuse, New York.

Represented the lender in connection with a $48M construction loan to finance the construction of a multifamily apartment complex with ground floor retail near the Florida State University campus.

Represented several lenders in a $531.5 million mortgage loan to refinance a single tenant office building located in Somerville, Massachusetts.

