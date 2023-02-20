ARTICLE

This week's round-up explores how proptech could alleviate the financial burden of property owners' vacant office space, manufacturing firms are bolstering the industrial real estate sector, a 200-MW Texas project is first to leverage IRA tax credit for stand-alone energy storage, and more.

Renovating Existing Commercial Real Estate Building To Become Green Holland & Knight While green lending is a relatively new and developing form of real estate financing, green loans are available to the owners of new and existing structures alike.

HUD Issues New Proposed "Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing" Rule Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC On February 9, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) published a proposed rule in the Federal Register to implement an obligation...

Recent Measures Establish Unprecedented Tax Increases On Real Property In California Cities Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman During the 2022 midterms, California residents approved an array of local ballot measures that increase city-level transfer taxes, as well as add other new taxes on real property in California cities.

Breaking Up Is Hard To Do: Partition And Possible Land Mines (or What To ‘Mind') For Lenders And Tenants-in-Common Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP Can you play nice and share a piece of real estate? Sharing is hard enough, but imagine jointly owning an investment property with your brother when he decides that he would like to sell...

Title (Coverage) Not Available Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP Two recent decisions concerning title insurance illustrate that an insured's negligence can result in an exclusion from coverage and that title insurers generally do not owe a fiduciary...