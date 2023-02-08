self

Seyfarth's The Property Line · Lending in a Time of Polycrisis

Discussions of rising interest rates and inflation coupled with other hurdles are largely behind the feeling of uncertainty that persists across the real estate finance market. However, opportunities are there for those ready to seize them.

In this episode, Dan Evans and Jay Wardlaw talk with Willard Moore and James Sowka about anticipated top lending trends for the year ahead and what that means for the sectors.

The Property Line is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

Follow us on: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | SoundCloud | Spotify

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.